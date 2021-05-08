Cops don’t get the term ‘public transport’, say private operators

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With complete lockdown in the state starting Saturday, private bus owners, who were slowly beginning to make profits after restrictions were eased, are back in the lurch. Of the nearly 2,000 buses in Ernakulam district, less than 150 are plying currently. They are struggling to make ends meet and pay for fuel.

The apathy of police officials who unnecessarily stop the buses for checking and charge them with hefty fines makes it worse, some of them say. K B Suneer, secretary, Private Bus Operators Association, alleged that few police officers are even confused about what ‘public transport’ means, and end up punishing private bus operators.

“Some of them think that public transport means taxi services. They need more clarity on these rules. When the government issues an order that public transport is allowed, why are they stopping our services?” asks Suneer.He added that the problem was more rampant in rural areas like Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Perumbavoor. “Many have had to pay between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 as fine,” he says. In the city, when such a conflict came up, it was escalated and resolved.

“People have already started avoiding public transport due to the spread of the virus. However, for lower-income group, buses are still the cheapest option. They are the ones depending on our services these days,” he added. K Karthick, Rural SP, said that he was unaware of the issue and promised to issue directives to his subordinates regarding the same...

2,000 Total buses under the private bus owners association in Ernakulam district

150 or less have been actually plying on road, since the restrictions were eased earlier this year