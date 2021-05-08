STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight Ernakulam panchayats have TPR above 50 per cent

Chellanam records highest; situation in municipalities, corp limits grim too, staff shortage a challenge for health dept

Published: 08th May 2021 05:59 AM

Workers set up a Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the Anugraha Auditorium under St Francis Xavier Church at Kaloor in Kochi on Thursday. In view of the unprecedented surge in Covid cases i

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid situation in Ernakulam district has deteriorated to the edge of disaster with eight panchayats reporting test positivity rates above 50 per cent. Chellanam, a region battling sea erosion as well, has recorded the highest — 56.27 per cent. Kadamakkudy, Kumbalangi, Chengamanad, Choornikkara, Kadungalloor, Pallippuram and Thuravoor are the other panchayats with TPR above 50 per cent.

The situation in municipalities and within Kochi Corporation limits is grim too. While Eloor municipality has a TPR of 48.08 per cent, North Paravoor, Maradu and Perumbavoor municipalities reported 37.37 per cent, 33.22 per cent and 32.82 per cent  respectively.

“The second Covid wave, with variants spreading in the district, has gone beyond our expectations. Lockdown was the only solution to control the spread but we are not sure whether it would be as effective as the first lockdown. With the health system completely stretched and faced with a shortage of health workers, the situation has started going out of control. Despite all challenges, steps have been taken to increase oxygen capacity, ICU beds and ventilators,” said a health department official. With 5,361 new Covid cases reported on Friday, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 64,456. As many as 2,735 persons recovered from the disease on the day. 

A major challenge, in both private and government sectors, is the shortage of health staff.
“As hospital admissions are increasing, the district admission has directed private hospitals to set aside 50 per cent of the beds for Covid treatment. We have no problem in setting aside beds but we don’t have enough health staff to treat them. Despite vaccination, many including nurses and doctors have tested positive and some are in isolation and quarantine as well. Without sufficient staff, all hospitals will struggle and deaths will increase,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Kochi. 

Meanwhile, District Collector S Suhas assured that the district is ready to deal with any dire situation. In a meeting with the chief minister on Friday, Suhas said that steps have been taken to set up 1,500 oxygen beds in the district with the cooperation of the BPCL and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Also, 400 nurses have been appointed additionally in the health department.

According to health officials, 1,317 beds are currently vacant in the district. In 26 domiciliary care centres set up in various regions, 888 beds are vacant. In Second Line Treatment Centres (SLTCs), 141 beds are available with oxygen support. In 12 Covid hospitals, 1,052 beds have been set up, of which 764 are occupied and 288 are vacant. 

“Steps have been initiated to identify and set up beds with oxygen availability wherever possible, be it vacant buildings or blocks of hospitals or any other institution. It is a time-consuming process but all efforts are being taken to set them up as soon as possible,” said a health official. 

