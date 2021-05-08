STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Corporation to rehabilitate destitute, but not immediately

In the wake of the second wave and subsequent lockdown starting Saturday, the Kochi Corporation is once again mooting plans to rehabilitate destitute and homeless people.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the second wave and subsequent lockdown starting Saturday, the Kochi Corporation is once again mooting plans to rehabilitate destitute and homeless people. “As the lockdown is only eight days long, we are not going to shift them immediately. We will figure out a suitable solution after consulting with the district administration,” said M Anilkumar, mayor. 

Last year, relief shelters were set up at SRV Government School and Government Girls’ High School. 
Around 216 people were housed in these centres. “There were several issues at these camps during their stay. We have to consider the school management’s concerns as well. That said, we will ensure food and other requirements for the destitute,” he said. 

The corporation has already assigned its officials to take   count of homeless people to provide essentials. 
“Compared to last year, we are expecting a lesser headcount this time,” said Sheeba Lal, chairperson, of corporation’s welfare committee of corporation.

Testing the destitute
Health department officials are going to conduct RT-PCR tests for the destitute to avoid Covid spread among them.“As part of our mass testing drive in areas with increased local transmission, we have decided to test the destitute as well,” said the official. 

NGO SUPPORT
Several NGOs are turning up to provide essentials and protective gear to the destitute. “Since last year, we have been providing medical support to many of them. Though many agencies are providing food items, they are unable to ensure medicine supply. So far, we have given facemasks, sanitisers and a few medicines prescribed by the doctors to improve their immunity,” said a member of Thanal Palliative and Paraplegic Care.

