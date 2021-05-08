KSRTC daily collection hit by second Covid wave

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: State carrier Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been badly hit by the Covid -19 second wave. Braving the threat posed by the deadly virus as well as the mounting losses, KSRTC with the support of its employees is continuing to operate services across the state.

In the wake of the second Covid wave, the daily collection of the public carrier went down by at least 70 per cent in the past month. The worst affected is KSRTC central zone. Before the onset of the second wave, the KSRTC central zone — headquartered in Ernakulam and comprising Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam — had an average daily collection of J1.35 crore.

Since April, the daily collection has come down to J35-45 lakh. “The passenger load is quite low these days owing to the dread of Covid-19. However, we still operate around 600 services daily including inter-district services. Several employees and economically backward sections continue to rely on public transport, mainly KSRTC, for their travel needs, “ said V M Thajudeen Sahib, Ernakulam district transport officer and in charge of Central Zone (Operations).

However, the KSRTC has curtailed its interstate buses following the Covid spread. This was done to prevent the crew of these buses from contracting Covid-19 while on duty. According to V M Thajudeen Sahib, though a few of the KSRTC drivers and conductors are down with Covid, the state carrier’s services remain unaffected. “We keep reserve employees in the current scenario. But the daily collection is a cause of concern,” he said.

A senior officer said that though government officials were given Covid vaccine on priority basis, the vaccination drive of KSRTC employees has not been completed yet. Since the crew travel daily and come into contact with passengers, the government should consider their vaccination as a priority, he said.

“In some districts, the vaccination was carried out.

However, most of the employees depend on the routine process of vaccination by registering their names on the website. In Ernakulam, we have requested the district medical officer (DMO) to conduct vaccination drive for KSRTC employees. We are waiting for the dmo’s response,” the officer said, adding, the employees, especially drivers and conductors have been directed to ensure all necessary safeguards at the workplace.