Lockdown 2.0: Biz feel the heat

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: PG Varghese, a small-scale electronic shop owner at Kaloor, remembers the harrowing memories of last year’s lockdown. Although he managed to stay away from Covid infection, his business nosedived during the complete shutdown. As the lockdown makes a comeback in the state, many like Varghese fear that they may incur severe loss es again that would push them to wind up their ventures once and for all.

“Though we have no option but to resort to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 situation, the only way forward is to ensure the support from the government. In 2020, even when the shops were closed for a longer period, we had to remit our rent, electricity charges, loan interest and other expenses. Still, a couple of banks had provided moratorium option to the merchants. The industry requires larger support this time,” said G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce (KMCC)

On the other hand, many are looking to conserve the resources and regain the lost business after the situation becomes normal. “In a pandemic situation, we will have to prioritise health over the economy. Though we can demand loan restructuring and other steps, the situation demands drastic measures to rein in the spread. Industries will have to conserve their resources and capital and cash in on the boom by re-entering the market when the demand comes back,” said K Harikumar, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce.

Amid the anxieties of the future, the industrialists feel that there is little to expect at this point. “Though we hope for a better tomorrow, all of us know that it is not going to be an easy process. The market has been in a recovery process and the declaration of another lockdown will definitely derail that process. Many sectors might not have the power to withstand this testing period. Other than the healthcare sector, no other field is managing any progress these days. As the government itself is groping in the dark, there is nothing much to do at this moment,” said Harikumar.

KMCC’S DELIVERY SERVICE DELAYED

Though KMCC has been planning to offer online services for more than a year, technical issues in the app development will delay the facility. “Despite completing the preparatory steps, the second wave of Covid has derailed our plans. We aimed to reach our products to the common man at nominal rates. The chamber is trying to speed up the process and provide the facility soon,” said Karthikeyan. Earlier, KMCC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aluva-based startup firm Ewire Soft Tech to provide digital services in business, transaction of welfare funds and other online services.

OPTIONS FOR

With the lockdown reducing the option of physical shopping, supermarkets in the city are switching to the online mode again. “We have discontinued the online services after the Unlock process. As lockdown is coming into force again, we are going to offer the products through platforms like Big Basket, Swiggy, Zomato etc,” said a source close to WellMart supermarket, Kochi. Other online options available for the citizens to spend the lockdown period without panic are as follows: Grocery delivery: AM Needs (Tie-up with Milma, Supplyco, Matsyafed, KEPCO and Horticorp)