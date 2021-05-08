STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mini-truck hits motorcycles in bid to evade cat; one dies

A speeding mini-truck trying to avoid running over a cat crashed into two motorcycles, killing one biker and injuring the other at Valanjambalam near Kadungalloor on Friday.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:40 AM

Binanipuram police inspecting the accident spot on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A speeding mini-truck trying to avoid running over a cat crashed into two motorcycles, killing one biker and injuring the other at Valanjambalam near Kadungalloor on Friday. The deceased is Sajeev, 50, of Thandamattu, East Kadungalloor, near Aluva. Joby of Thottakam, Angamaly, who was riding the second bike, suffered injuries to his leg and was admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place around 4.30 pm on Friday when the driver of the mini-truck attempted to swerve to the right to evade the cat and ended up colliding with two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction.

“Eyewitnesses said that Sajeev was thrown off his vehicle after hitting the truck. His head hit the wooden logs kept on the roadside. He lost his life before being taken to the hospital while Joby suffered severe injuries to his leg. He is stable now,” said a police officer. The body of Sajeev, kept at the Ernakulam medical college mortuary, will be handed over to his family members after autopsy.

