Online registration for Covid vaccination suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of lockdown, the district health department has taken steps to reduce the long queues and rush at vaccination centres in the district. According to Dr M G Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination drive, new guidelines have been formulated giving preference to those awaiting the second dose vaccination in the district. Online registration will be temporarily suspended in the district,

With 72 grama panchayats placed under containment zone, major restrictions are imposed in micro containment regions. “Arrangements have been made for facilitating vaccination of those yet to receive the second dose at private hospitals. Those unable to get the second dose jabs will be informed about the date and the slot by the Asha workers in the region,” said Dr Sivadas.

In containment zones, vaccinations will be available only at hospitals. If the centre is in a micro-containment zone, then vaccination will be given at outreach centres in the region. Arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 people in an hour at each centre. Ward member, Asha worker, field staff, health volunteers and palliative nurse have been mobilised to carry out the process. Spot registration remains suspended till further notice.

“Those due to take the second dose after 55 days of taking the first dose will be given preference, then comes those who completed 50-55 days after taking the jab. Elderly people will be given preference at the centres,” said a health official. Those who are Covid positive and are in isolation or home quarantine will not be eligible to take the jab. Those with symptoms like fever, cough and cold also will not be allowed.

“A chart will be prepared by the local self-government officials in each ward. Names of those to be vaccinated on a particular day will be informed by Asha workers or volunteers,” said an official. Sivadas said supply of vaccine doses to hospitals will be only as per the stock available.

CORP LAUNCHES COVID CONTROL ROOM, MOBILE MED UNITS

Kochi:The Kochi Corporation has opened a round-the-clock Covid control room at the Town Hall. The services of two ambulances, designated mobile medical units, have also been launched. They will provide oxygen support and other medical care to Covid patients requiring immediate attention. The services of a nurse will be available full time in the ambulances. The control room also provides a 24-hour on-call doctor’s service. Control room phone numbers: 9495728416, 9495728516.