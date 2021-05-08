STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Online registration for Covid vaccination suspended

 In the wake of lockdown, the district health department has taken steps to reduce the long queues and rush at vaccination centres in the district.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman arguing with officials at Ernakulam General Hospital after she was  denied vaccine despite waiting in queue since 3am on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of lockdown, the district health department has taken steps to reduce the long queues and rush at vaccination centres in the district. According to Dr M G Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination drive, new guidelines have been formulated giving preference to those awaiting the second dose vaccination in the district. Online registration will be temporarily suspended in the district,

With 72 grama panchayats placed under containment zone, major restrictions are imposed in micro containment regions. “Arrangements have been made for facilitating vaccination of those yet to receive the second dose at private hospitals. Those unable to get the second dose jabs will be informed about the date and the slot by the Asha workers in the region,” said Dr Sivadas. 

In containment zones, vaccinations will be available only at hospitals. If the centre is in a micro-containment zone, then vaccination will be given at outreach centres in the region. Arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 people in an hour at each centre. Ward member, Asha worker, field staff, health volunteers and palliative nurse have been mobilised to carry out the process. Spot registration remains suspended till further notice.

“Those due to take the second dose after 55 days of taking the first dose will be given preference, then comes those who completed 50-55 days after taking the jab. Elderly people will be given preference at the centres,” said a health official. Those who are Covid positive and are in isolation or home quarantine will not be eligible to take the jab. Those with symptoms like fever, cough and cold also will not be allowed. 

“A chart will be prepared by the local self-government officials in each ward. Names of those to be vaccinated on a particular day will be informed by Asha workers or volunteers,” said an official. Sivadas said supply of vaccine doses to hospitals will be only as per the stock available. 

CORP LAUNCHES COVID CONTROL ROOM, MOBILE MED UNITS
Kochi:The Kochi Corporation has opened a round-the-clock Covid control room at the Town Hall. The services of two ambulances, designated mobile medical units, have also been launched. They will provide oxygen support and other medical care to Covid patients requiring immediate attention. The services of a nurse will be available full time in the ambulances. The control room also provides a 24-hour on-call doctor’s service. Control room phone numbers: 9495728416, 9495728516.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp