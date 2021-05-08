Stand tall, your call

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In August last year, when I interviewed Tribemama Mary Kali after she released ‘Freakay’, we spoke in length about what makes independent music different, especially for women. Outside the subliminal romanticism in movies and literature that puts them and their virtues in boxes, independent art is a freeway for opinions. Flash forward to last night, when I called her up about Bless Ya Heels, her feisty, fabulous, funky new release, we ended up on the same topic, to our amusement.

“Well, I guess I am a preacher now,” Tribemama quips. Bless Ya Heels is a shout out to all those who woke up today, decided to put some fabulous heels on and stood tall to speak their truth, she says. “I have been at the receiving end of being treated differently — because of how I look or who I was. I have seen it happen to my friends and sisters. And for as long as I live, I will continue to speak about this. Women are powerful, not limited by their bodies or their responsibilities. The next generation needs to learn that,” she says.

And that is why, the Kottayam-born, Nigeria-bred artist is passionate about her music. If you think about it, Bless Ya Heels is an extremely groovy, fun, chilled out song where Tribemama Mary Kali and her tribe of majestic women are owning their style.

But to understand its undertones, you have to understand Anna Katharina Valayil, the wife and mother of two young daughters. “I think about this every day. What am I teaching my daughters? That if they are a little plump, if they choose to do what makes them happy, they won’t be accepted? As a mother, it is a nightmare for me to think that my kids might go through the same things I did. And that is part of why I make music. To show them how to be brave,” she says.

The entire video was shot at Anna’s apartment in Kottayam following Covid protocol. Even the scene where the saree-clad women are smoking. “I don’t support it at all. It is not good for your health. For anyone’s health, actually. But then, why doesn’t anyone lose their mind when the hero smokes on screen?” she asks.

When she told the director of the video Lendrik Kumar, a Bengaluru-based Malayali filmmaker about getting the scene done, he was more than happy to make it look good on screen; almost like how he and cinematographer Prayoon Sajeev made rapper Hanumankind look good eating biryani and drinking beer for over three minutes.

“I want to tell every artist out there who thinks that good results come from money and facilities, that if you want to make art, you can do it at home! You are the resource. The artist is the asset,” she says. Nikhil Vijayan is the assistant director of the video that features Preethi Alex, Anna’s sister Becky Valayil, choreographer Ruby Ruksana, Da Architecht (producer) and Anna Elizabeth Eddyson.

