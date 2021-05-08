STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stand tall, your call

‘Bless Ya Heels’ comes with the message that we are more than our physical appearance. We are divine, unique and unstoppable 

Published: 08th May 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: In August last year, when I interviewed Tribemama Mary Kali after she released ‘Freakay’, we spoke in length about what makes independent music different, especially for women. Outside the subliminal romanticism in movies and literature that puts them and their virtues in boxes, independent art is a freeway for opinions. Flash forward to last night, when I called her up about Bless Ya Heels, her feisty, fabulous, funky new release, we ended up on the same topic, to our amusement. 

“Well, I guess I am a preacher now,” Tribemama quips. Bless Ya Heels is a shout out to all those who woke up today, decided to put some fabulous heels on and stood tall to speak their truth, she says. “I have been at the receiving end of being treated differently — because of how I look or who I was. I have seen it happen to my friends and sisters. And for as long as I live, I will continue to speak about this. Women are powerful, not limited by their bodies or their responsibilities. The next generation needs to learn that,” she says. 

And that is why, the Kottayam-born, Nigeria-bred artist is passionate about her music. If you think about it,  Bless Ya Heels is an extremely groovy, fun, chilled out song where Tribemama Mary Kali and her tribe of majestic women are owning their style. 

But to understand its undertones, you have to understand Anna Katharina Valayil, the wife and mother of two young daughters. “I think about this every day. What am I teaching my daughters? That if they are a little plump, if they choose to do what makes them happy, they won’t be accepted? As a mother, it is a nightmare for me to think that my kids might go through the same things I did. And that is part of why I make music. To show them how to be brave,” she says. 

The entire video was shot at Anna’s apartment in Kottayam following Covid protocol. Even the scene where the saree-clad women are smoking. “I don’t support it at all. It is not good for your health. For anyone’s health, actually. But then, why doesn’t anyone lose their mind when the hero smokes on screen?” she asks. 

When she told the director of the video Lendrik Kumar, a Bengaluru-based Malayali filmmaker about getting the scene done, he was more than happy to make it look good on screen; almost like how he and cinematographer Prayoon Sajeev made rapper Hanumankind look good eating biryani and drinking beer for over three minutes.

“I want to tell every artist out there who thinks that good results come from money and facilities, that if you want to make art, you can do it at home! You are the resource. The artist is the asset,” she says. Nikhil Vijayan is the assistant director of the video that features Preethi Alex, Anna’s sister Becky Valayil, choreographer Ruby Ruksana, Da Architecht (producer) and Anna Elizabeth Eddyson. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp