3,000 oxygen beds to be set up in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A decision has been made to increase the number of oxygen beds in the district. The decision was taken at a meeting of people’s representatives held through video conferencing on Saturday. In all, 3,000 oxygen beds will be set up in the district in the coming days. 500 oxygen beds near BPCL, 500 in Adulux treatment centre, 400 in primary health centres and community health centres and 150 at the super specialty block of Ernakulam General Hospital will be set up.

In the meeting, District Collector S Suhas said that the steps have already been taken to set up oxygen beds as soon as possible. At present, a total of 1,667 beds are available in the district. Hotline system will be launched enabling people representatives to keep track of Covid preventive activities in the district.

Several suggestions were put forward by the MLAs and MPs who took part in the meeting.

“Oxygen availability should be ensured for all patients. Also, strict action should be taken against those not following Covid norms in the local self-government bodies too,” said P Rajeev, MLA.Benny Behanan, MP, suggested that more health staff should be appointed at hospitals and ventilator facilities should be increased.“Auditoriums, halls and vacant buildings in the district should be identified to set up FLTCs,” said K Babu MLA.