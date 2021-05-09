Ernakulam reports 5,492 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 5,492 new Covid cases. The sources of infection of 162 persons remain unknown. Forty-one migrant workers also figured in the list of new cases. There were 4,052 recoveries. In all, the district has 65,867 active cases.

As many as 56,112 patients are being treated at their homes while 2,429 patients are at various private hospitals. Thrikkakara region recorded the day’s highest tally of 217 cases. According to the health officials, 1,522 Covid beds remain vacant in the district. Besides, 1,049 beds with oxygen availability are vacant at domiciliary care centres. “We have directed the private hospitals to add 70 beds for Covid patients by Monday,” said an official.

COVID UPDATE

Recoveries on Saturday: 4,052

Active cases: 65,867

Total deaths: 513

Covid patients under home treatment: 56,112

Being treated at private hospitals: 2,429