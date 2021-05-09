STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports 5,492 fresh Covid cases

The district on Saturday reported 5,492 new Covid cases. The sources of infection of 162 persons remain unknown.

Published: 09th May 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop motorists for checking as part of the lockdown restrictions at Poothotta, which borders Ernakulam and Kottayam districts | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 5,492 new Covid cases. The sources of infection of 162 persons remain unknown. Forty-one migrant workers also figured in the list of new cases. There were 4,052 recoveries. In all,  the district has 65,867 active cases. 

As many as 56,112 patients are being treated at their homes while 2,429 patients are at various private hospitals. Thrikkakara region recorded the day’s highest tally of 217 cases. According to the health officials, 1,522 Covid beds remain vacant in the district. Besides,  1,049 beds with oxygen availability are vacant at domiciliary care centres. “We have directed the private hospitals to add 70 beds for Covid patients by Monday,” said an official.

COVID UPDATE
Recoveries on Saturday: 4,052
Active cases: 65,867
Total deaths: 513
Covid patients under home treatment: 56,112
Being treated at private hospitals: 2,429

