Lockdown day 1: People out with flimsy excuses, test cops’ nerves

Right from Saturday 6am, North police station sub-inspector P V Suresh  and two of his colleagues were on the job, checking vehicles at the police picket set up at Kathrikadavu.

Ernakulam North police sub-inspector and team checking vehicles at Kathrikadavu

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Right from Saturday 6am, North police station sub-inspector PV Suresh  and two of his colleagues were on the job, checking vehicles at the police picket set up at Kathrikadavu. Their mission: To nab motorists who venture out on the sly in violation of the strict lockdown enforced by the government to check the rising wave of Covid infections. While a few of the motorists presented documents to prove valid reasons for being on the road, most of them gave flimsy excuses and also expressed their anguish to the police for preventing them from proceeding after booking them for violating Covid-19 protocol.

Policing during the lockdown hasn’t been that easy for police personnel, as they have to station themselves on the roads braving the sweltering heat, dust and abusive travellers. Though an eight-hour shift system has been introduced for police personnel on picket duty, they rarely get time to sit or relax as vehicles keep coming. Besides, they have to deal with different types of people.

“People just forget why we are out on the roads. While majority of them cooperate with us, there are a few who shout at us. We maintain our composure and try to convince them about the gravity of the situation. A few agree to pay the fine for violating the rule,” said Suresh.

“People cite many reasons for hitting the streets. A person, who came in his car, wanted to go to a particular vegetable shop in the city which we didn’t allow. We can’t even sit idle for even a minute.Also, there is hardly any shade at the spot. We stand in the hot sun for the benefit of the people,” he said. North Circle Inspector Pradeep Kumar S said, “We have been asked to act tough against violators. Vehicles of those who venture out without a valid reason will be impounded and they will be released only after the lockdown ends,” he said. 

Civil police officer Sajumon C S said that some people didn’t even bother to give proper replies. “People need to cooperate with us. Some of the reasons cited by people for being allowed to travel are so weird as if they were waiting for the lockdown to be enforced to come out,” he said. During the lockdown, police teams will be on the streets 24/7 to check violations. “ Under the present situation, we have to either bring food from home or have to wait till we get back home. People should understand the situation and cooperate with us,” Suresh added.

