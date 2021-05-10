STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

COVID-19: Ernakulam district vaccination team warn of stern action for flouting guidelines

The team members, including a nodal officer, assistant nodal officer and other officers concerned, will make sure that the vaccination in all hospitals are carried out as per SOPs.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the increasing number of complaints against alleged "favouritism" by private hospital authorities, and some elected representatives in giving vaccination, the state-appointed district vaccination team has decided to take stringent action against those found guilty.

The team members, including a nodal officer, assistant nodal officer and other officers concerned, will make sure that the vaccination in both government and private hospitals are carried out as per the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) guidelines issued by the health department.

Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan himself directed the district collectors and police to take strict action against private hospitals flouting vaccination norms to vaccinate their relatives and friends first.

"We have given clear instruction based on the SOP. The ward wise beneficiaries list should be prepared in advance by the ward member/Asha workers/field staff/health volunteer/ palliative nurse, and all the listed beneficiaries should be contacted prior to the vaccination drive," said Dr MG Sivadas, vaccination nodal officer, Ernakulam.

He said that a four-member team comprising medical officer, mayor or chairperson, Health Standing Committee chairman and ward member or councillor concerned should ensure that the vaccination process is conducted as per the priority list and no exemption shall be made on the same.

Meanwhile, a councillor denied 'favouritism' by the elected representatives. "The allegations are baseless. The people who received the first dose are tensed that they won’t get the second dose and therefore approach us. We cannot deny them the second dose, especially if they are over 45 years of age. Also, the availability of vaccine is the key issue," said opposition leader of Kochi corporation, Antony Kuriethara.

"People from neighbouring municipalities might come to a particular vaccination centre in an area. That person might have received the slot at the centre when he/she booked online for vaccination, and not because that is someone we know. It is true that because of them people in the given municipality might not get the jab but we can’t deny them the vaccine as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sivadas said those who fall in the priority group and have taken the first dose at private hospitals on or before April 30 are eligible for the second dose at government facilities free of cost.

"Each day, four private hospitals will be allowed to carry out 200 vaccinations in a two hour time slot. As many as 50 jabs will be allowed in each of these hospitals and the authorities will be instructed to mobilise the beneficiaries for second dose in their dedicated slot. The time slot for each private hospital will be informed from the nodal officer’s office," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Ernakulam district vaccine District vaccine team COVID vaccine
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp