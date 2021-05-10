COVID-19: Ernakulam district vaccination team warn of stern action for flouting guidelines

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the increasing number of complaints against alleged "favouritism" by private hospital authorities, and some elected representatives in giving vaccination, the state-appointed district vaccination team has decided to take stringent action against those found guilty.

The team members, including a nodal officer, assistant nodal officer and other officers concerned, will make sure that the vaccination in both government and private hospitals are carried out as per the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) guidelines issued by the health department.

Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan himself directed the district collectors and police to take strict action against private hospitals flouting vaccination norms to vaccinate their relatives and friends first.

"We have given clear instruction based on the SOP. The ward wise beneficiaries list should be prepared in advance by the ward member/Asha workers/field staff/health volunteer/ palliative nurse, and all the listed beneficiaries should be contacted prior to the vaccination drive," said Dr MG Sivadas, vaccination nodal officer, Ernakulam.

He said that a four-member team comprising medical officer, mayor or chairperson, Health Standing Committee chairman and ward member or councillor concerned should ensure that the vaccination process is conducted as per the priority list and no exemption shall be made on the same.

Meanwhile, a councillor denied 'favouritism' by the elected representatives. "The allegations are baseless. The people who received the first dose are tensed that they won’t get the second dose and therefore approach us. We cannot deny them the second dose, especially if they are over 45 years of age. Also, the availability of vaccine is the key issue," said opposition leader of Kochi corporation, Antony Kuriethara.

"People from neighbouring municipalities might come to a particular vaccination centre in an area. That person might have received the slot at the centre when he/she booked online for vaccination, and not because that is someone we know. It is true that because of them people in the given municipality might not get the jab but we can’t deny them the vaccine as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sivadas said those who fall in the priority group and have taken the first dose at private hospitals on or before April 30 are eligible for the second dose at government facilities free of cost.

"Each day, four private hospitals will be allowed to carry out 200 vaccinations in a two hour time slot. As many as 50 jabs will be allowed in each of these hospitals and the authorities will be instructed to mobilise the beneficiaries for second dose in their dedicated slot. The time slot for each private hospital will be informed from the nodal officer’s office," he said.