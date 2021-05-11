STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,834 fresh cases, 3,999 Covid recoveries in Ernakulam

The district saw a slight fall in the number of fresh Covid cases on Monday with 2,834 persons testing positive, compared to 4,767 on Sunday.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop motorists for checking as part of the lockdown restrictions at Poothotta, which borders Ernakulam and Kottayam districts | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district saw a slight fall in the number of fresh Covid cases on Monday with 2,834 persons testing positive, compared to 4,767 on Sunday. Even as 3,999 people recovered, five succumbed to the disease taking the toll in the district to 538. As of Monday, the total number of cases in the district stands at 65,987. According to the medical bulletin, the areas with the highest incidence of positive cases in the district are Palluruthy (133), Thrikkakara (103), Nayarambalam (81) and Perumbavoor (62).

Meanwhile, during a meeting held to assess the Covid situation, additional chief secretary Sharada Muralidharan said that of the 76 panchayats in the state with a TPR above 50%, 19 are in Ernakulam district. “Also, 16 panchayats in Ernakulam are way ahead of the state average in terms of TPR,” she added.  

Meanwhile, District Collector S Suhas said the process to set up oxygen beds in the auditorium belonging to the Cochin Refinery School is in the final stages.“The first batch of 100 beds will be available for patients from Wednesday. In another part of the school, 100 beds are being set up by Aster Medcity. Steps to set up 1,000 beds in a German tent of an area of 35,000 is also progressing,” the collector said.  

