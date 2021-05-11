STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art console

Meet Arun Krishnan, an indie gamer based in the capital city with a flair for surreal art 

Published: 11th May 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since he was a kid, Arun Krishnan K S was hooked on games. When he was in college, Arun started developing game prototypes. Now, he is bringing his life-long passion for games and love for art together in a unique way. For any gamer, developing a game is nothing less than a dream. It was the same for Arun. The artist was convinced that he didn’t want to be just another Java developer. So, he learnt the art of making games that get players excited. “I played my first game, V-Rally, when I was in Class V. That kickstarted everything,” he says.  

For creating games, he got back to art. As a child, Arun was passionate about colours and patterns too, and have participated in many art competitions while in school. But as he grew up, art had taken a backseat. “As a game developer, one has to do the art and the programming.

Artwork is very important in gaming and it is the best part. You feel like a god of the virtual world, creating every aspect and rule of the game. The focus is on providing the best user experience and visual content,” beams Arun. 

Arun is all about breaking stereotypes. “People say our brain is divided into arithmetic and art. That a person who thinks logically won’t have an artistic bend. The left brain, right brain logic is flawed.

I don’t think that’s true,” says Arun, who works as an extended reality developer at UST. Anyone can be an artist. One just needs to be passionate and willing to invest hours pursuing the passion, he says. “It’s not that skill defines art. It is all about practice,” says Arun.

He now delves into the world of digital art deeply through semi-abstract minimalism, digital landscape art, value painting, modern digital impressionism and many more such experiments. “The joy you get when you complete a piece cannot be expressed in words,” he says.Follow on Instagram : @kinz_art_

Comments

