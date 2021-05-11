Be mouth smart

Dr Manikandan G R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the context of Covid pand emic, international Gum Health Day assumed more prominence. Many studies have found that inflammatory overload in the body can worsen immune response and can lead to a catastrophe in the cytokine storm. Unchecked gum diseases are caused by the body’s reaction to bacteria that build up in the mouth and cause inflammation. The good news is that proper oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist can help prevent them and limit the damage that it can cause.

On the contrary, the bad news is that if left untreated, gum disease can lead to the loss of teeth and worsen serious conditions like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and cerebrovascular diseases. Recent studies show an incidence of post-Covid fungal infection induced by treatment with steroids called mucormycosis, which affects the oral cavity and manifests as facial pain, sudden loosening of teeth, dull pain over the upper jaw and upper teeth, unexplained pus discharge, swelling etc. Keeping mouth and gums healthy is very important in reducing the microbial load in the mouth. This can be achieved by following these five tips.

Brush your teeth twice daily for three minutes with a soft-bristled toothbrush.Don’t introduce any foreign bodies like toothpicks or unclean hands to remove food lodged between the teeth. Use an interdental brush or dental floss instead. Always keep a check on warning signs such as increased redness, bleeding from gums, loose teeth and bad breath. Seek medical help immediately. Use mouthwash like Chlorhexidine with proven benefits in reducing the salivary microbial load. The author is a consultant periodontist based in Thiruvananthapuram

COVID AND ORAL HEALTH

If any member of your family becomes Covid positive or is in quarantine, keep a separate oral health care kit for them. This would comprise a soft bristle toothbrush, a cream form toothpaste, an interdental brush or dental floss, and a chlorhexidine mouthwash. If they are denture wearers keep denture cleansing tablets too in that kit. Once they test negative, ensure that the kit is disposed of properly.