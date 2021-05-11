STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Be mouth smart

May 12 is observed as international Gum Health Day to make people aware of gum diseases and ways to prevent them

Published: 11th May 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

dental, dentist, teeth, tooth

For representational purposes

By Dr Manikandan G R
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the context of Covid pand emic, international Gum Health Day assumed more prominence. Many studies have found that inflammatory overload in the body can worsen immune response and can lead to a catastrophe in the cytokine storm. Unchecked gum diseases are caused by the body’s reaction to bacteria that build up in the mouth and cause inflammation. The good news is that proper oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist can help prevent them and limit the damage that it can cause.

On the contrary, the bad news is that if left untreated, gum disease can lead to the loss of teeth and worsen serious conditions like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and cerebrovascular diseases. Recent studies show an incidence of post-Covid fungal infection induced by treatment with steroids called mucormycosis, which affects the oral cavity and manifests as facial pain, sudden loosening of teeth, dull pain over the upper jaw and upper teeth, unexplained pus discharge, swelling etc. Keeping mouth and gums healthy is very important in reducing the microbial load in the mouth. This can be achieved by following these five tips.      

Brush your teeth twice daily for three minutes with a soft-bristled toothbrush.Don’t introduce any foreign bodies like toothpicks or unclean hands to remove food lodged between the teeth. Use an interdental brush or dental floss instead.     Always keep a check on warning signs such as increased redness, bleeding from gums, loose teeth and bad breath. Seek medical help immediately.   Use mouthwash like Chlorhexidine with proven benefits in reducing the salivary microbial load.  The author is a consultant periodontist based in Thiruvananthapuram

COVID AND ORAL HEALTH  
If any member of your family becomes Covid positive or is in quarantine, keep a separate oral health care kit for them. This would comprise a soft bristle toothbrush, a cream form toothpaste, an interdental brush or dental floss, and a chlorhexidine mouthwash. If they are denture wearers keep denture cleansing tablets too in that kit. Once they test negative, ensure that the kit is disposed of properly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp