Coast for concern!

KOCHI: Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority publishes Coastal Zone Management Plan for Ernakulam district .With it, the Coastal Regulations Zone crisis is back to the limelight.Experts opine that two week-time given for various agencies to study the report is too little, considering the changes made to previous norms

The recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Ernakulam district by the The Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA) brings a major portion of the city’s urban areas under new Costal Regulation Zone norms, putting Kochi and its suburbs under scrutiny again.

The 130-page document published on the agency’s website on April 22 awaited feedback from public and local bodies for two weeks, while many stakeholders had no clear idea about its implications.

“We expected exemptions in coastal regulations with the publication of the report based on the 2011 census. The draft copy charted stringent restrictions in areas within 200 metre of the high-tide line (HTL) along the seafront and 50 metre from backwaters.

However, a majority of the affected families are completely unaware of the processes. When our entire state is reeling under Covid crisis, the officials should take sufficient time and resources to assess the impact of the renewed CRZ norms,” said Dalfin T A, convenor of the West Kochi Theeradesha Samrakshana Samithi.

He also pointed out that several backwater islets of Kochi will also be impacted by the CZMP. “As per an ordinance by the Union government, the limit has been reduced to 20 metres for islets. But the CZMP poses several doubts over these regulations. With the document expected to impact the future development of several panchayats, KCZMA should allocate more time to study the amendments in detail,” he said.

MARKED AREAS (IN HECTARES)

Archeological/historical sites: 0.38

Turtle nesting sites: NIL

Mangrove extent: 530.18

Mangrove buffer: 1,264.38

Intertidal zone (CRZ-IB): 1,930.71

Intertidal zone (CRZ-IB) Pokkali: 4,752.47

CRZ-II along the Seacoast: 277.83

CRZ-II along the inland water bodies: 526.42

No Development Zone in CRZ-III along Seacoast: 418.73

No Development Zone in CRZ-III along water bodes: 524.09

CRZ-IIIA along the coast between 50-500 meters: 238.11

CRZ-IIIB along the coast between 200-500 meters: 60.63

No Development Zone in the 1078 islands demarcated: 2180.01

CRZ-IVB category: 9806.93

Grama Panchayats (25)

Vadakkekara, Chendamangalam, Puthenvelikara, Chittattukara, Pallipuram, Kunnukara, Karumalloor, Kottuvally, Ezhikkara, Kuzhappilly, Edavanakkad, Alangad, Nayarambalam, Varapuzha, Kadungallur, Kadamakkudy, Njarakkal, Cheranallur, Elamkunnapuzha, Mulavukad, Chellanam, Kumbalam, Kumbalangy, Udayamperoor, Amballur

Major changes

20m CRZ limit landward of HTL for backwater islands

Instead of 50m in the CRZ Notification 2011

1,074 islands listed as per the CRZ 2019 Notification ranging from 0.004 to 3367.52ha area

CRZ status of Ernakulam district

Length of HTL along the seacoast 46.33 km

Length of HTL along with the inland water bodies 1965.45 km

Local Bodies under CRZ (CZMP 2019)

In total, 34 local bodies are covered under the CRZ, of which 25 are Grama Panchayaths and 4 are municipal council areas.

Corporation (1): Kochi

Municipalities (6)b: Paravur, Eloor, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Thrippunithura, Maradu