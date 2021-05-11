Covid awareness on Victers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers education channel started broadcasting Covid awareness programmes from May 6. The programmes are being aired in association with the state health department under ‘Athijeevanam’.

It offers live phone-in shows that feature prolific doctors and health officials. The segment will allow the common man to eliminate his or her doubts on Covid testing, quarantine, home isolation, treatment protocol and so on. The sessions will also discuss telemedicine system e-Sanjeevani, vaccination and various vaccines. There will also be a special live-in-phone show related to the mental health of children and parents from 11am to 12pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.