STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dystopian hope

Octavia Butler’s sociological novel ‘Parable of the Sower’ is filled with hope

Published: 11th May 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: As coronavirus continues to wreck the world, it wouldn’t be unusual to think that we already living in a dystopic world. The utter helplessness millions experience in the face of death, the callousness of those in power, the unjust race for financial profits — it is almost an apocalypse right out of a history book.

For now, I think, it could be The Parable Of Sower by Octavia E Butler. Octavia narrates the story through the 15-year-old Lauren Oya Olamina, daughter of a Baptist preacher. She lives in California, in a heavily fortified suburb. There’s always some disaster to fight — measles outbreak, water shortage, drug addicts or pyromaniacs. Lauren, who suffers from “hyper empathy’ can feel the pain of others. She knows when it is time to get out, to flee, before the “hungry, desperate, crazy people decide to come in.”

This craziness had become the new normal for people. Everyone found something to turn to or believe in. There was Christian worship, or a town, owned by a feudal company, where you can trade your freedom for security.

Lauren’s world is ravaged by fire, policemen who can’t be trusted, rape, diseases, child labour, and a rising presidential candidate who wants to bring jobs back and dismantle government programmes. In the midst of this, the protagonist develops her religion, a belief system that she names Earthseed. The new religion believes that the only truth is the fact that ‘God Is Change’. Lauren — the prophet — then plans for an exodus, dreaming of a better future. 

What I relate to most in In Parable Of The Sower is the context of the apocalypse. It wasn’t sudden, not an alien invasion, not a meteor strike, but eventual, even gradual. A series of long-ignored problems such as climate change, war, inequality, hunger, an epidemic caused by designer drugs all contribute to it. And as is often true, there is an inequality in suffering too. The middle class and the poor are stuck in holes while the homeless are eaten away by hunger and lawlessness. The rich  alone, sleep sound, profiting from the slavery and desperation of the masses. The book is part of a two-part unfinished series. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp