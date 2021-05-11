Dystopian hope

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As coronavirus continues to wreck the world, it wouldn’t be unusual to think that we already living in a dystopic world. The utter helplessness millions experience in the face of death, the callousness of those in power, the unjust race for financial profits — it is almost an apocalypse right out of a history book.

For now, I think, it could be The Parable Of Sower by Octavia E Butler. Octavia narrates the story through the 15-year-old Lauren Oya Olamina, daughter of a Baptist preacher. She lives in California, in a heavily fortified suburb. There’s always some disaster to fight — measles outbreak, water shortage, drug addicts or pyromaniacs. Lauren, who suffers from “hyper empathy’ can feel the pain of others. She knows when it is time to get out, to flee, before the “hungry, desperate, crazy people decide to come in.”

This craziness had become the new normal for people. Everyone found something to turn to or believe in. There was Christian worship, or a town, owned by a feudal company, where you can trade your freedom for security.

Lauren’s world is ravaged by fire, policemen who can’t be trusted, rape, diseases, child labour, and a rising presidential candidate who wants to bring jobs back and dismantle government programmes. In the midst of this, the protagonist develops her religion, a belief system that she names Earthseed. The new religion believes that the only truth is the fact that ‘God Is Change’. Lauren — the prophet — then plans for an exodus, dreaming of a better future.

What I relate to most in In Parable Of The Sower is the context of the apocalypse. It wasn’t sudden, not an alien invasion, not a meteor strike, but eventual, even gradual. A series of long-ignored problems such as climate change, war, inequality, hunger, an epidemic caused by designer drugs all contribute to it. And as is often true, there is an inequality in suffering too. The middle class and the poor are stuck in holes while the homeless are eaten away by hunger and lawlessness. The rich alone, sleep sound, profiting from the slavery and desperation of the masses. The book is part of a two-part unfinished series.