Nurse dies as lorry rams two-wheeler

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old nurse was killed after a speeding lorry rammed her two-wheeler at an intersection on NH 66 near the Panangadu police station on Monday morning. Anu Thomas, of Varanam, Cherthala, who was working with the VPS Lakeshore Hospital, succumbed to her injuries minutes after the accident. Anu is survived by husband Prince and son Alen.

According to the police, the incident took place at Madavana junction around 6.30am when Anu was on her way to the hospital for duty.The police have booked a case against the driver under IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence). He was arrested from the accident site and released on bail, the police said.

