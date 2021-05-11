NuvoVivo offers free Covid rehab

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NuvoVivo will provide a free one month Covid Rehab plan for those who were recently affected by Covid. This programme involves planning a suitable nutrition and exercise plan, facilitating faster recovery and rehabilitation for those who were recently affected. People can sign up from any part of the world. The diet, home exercise videos and counselling support will be provided through WhatsApp or emails.

Covid associated psychological and physical ailments due to prolonged immobilization and bed rest can cause muscle weakness, shortness of breath, lack of energy, temporarily high blood sugar levels etc. NuvoVivo is an online health & wellness company based in Kochi. They provide health management programs to manage or reverse lifestyle diseases like diabetes, cholesterol, fatty liver, PCOD and hypertension. For details, WhatsApp 7994999735.