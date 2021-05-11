STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Online drive to take guest workers into confidence

Labour dept to coordinate efforts with police, railway officials 

Published: 11th May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | U Rakeshkumar, EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The labour department has drawn out an action plan to help guest workers during the statewide lockdown. It has also decided to use social media platforms effectively to spread awareness among the migrant population in Kerala. As part of the plan, the department will circulate voice clips and video messages of lead actors and prominent personalities in Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, and Hindi on Covid preventive measures on WhatsApp groups. YouTube links of the messages will also be released. Department officials said a message by State Police Chief Loknath Behera in Hindi and Odiya has already been circulated among guest workers.

They said the aim is to avoid the spread of fake news through social media platforms like WhatsApp. Last year, during the nationwide lockdown, guest workers in large numbers had come out on the streets after being frightened by fake messages. Authorities want to avoid the repeat of such instances, particularly as the state is experiencing a more potent second wave of infection. 

As per the action plan, call centres will be set up in all 14 districts. Services will be available in Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, and Hindi languages. The Labour Commissionerate will monitor whether the grievances and complaints are addressed on a day-to-day basis at each call centres, an official said.

The department has also sought the support of police to monitor areas like Perumbavoor where the number of the migrant population is high. As per the plan, district-level monitoring cells will have district collectors and officers from local bodies as members. These cells will monitor the functioning of special camps. During the nationwide lockdown last year, Kerala had sheltered 4,34,280 guest workers in 21,556 camps across the state. 

The labour department has also recommended the Railways open facilitation counters at major stations. This will help track the number of guest workers who want to leave the state individually or as a group during the lockdown, an official said. During the last year’s lockdown, 3,07,138 guest workers had left for their native places in 216 Shramik Special train services. The labour department has also requested the cooperation of local bodies for the implementation of welfare programmes for guest workers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
guest workers Migrant Workers
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp