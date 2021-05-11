Power to remember

Dr Arun Oommen By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the right stimulation, our brain can form new neural pathways, alter existing connections, and adapt and react in ever-changing ways. Here are a few ways to improve our memory at any age

Brain-boosting diet

A well-balanced breakfast with the right amount of protein, carbohydrates, fresh fruit and vegetables show improved memory, creativity, focus, and overall performance. Eat three small meals a day with a couple of healthy snacks in between to keep your blood sugar levels stable and brain supplied with fuel evenly. A heavy meal late at night can disrupt our sleep, so eat at least three hours before going to bed as it helps to digest food before sleep. A healthy brain requires adequate fluids too, so aim to drink 6-10 glasses of water a day.

Intellectual performance and the capacity to memorize depends on the blood level of glucose — the brain fuel. Complex sugars (brown rice, bread, pasta, and pulses) have a low glycaemic index, allowing the regulation of glucose in the blood.

Blueberries are one of the most potent antioxidants and help increase concentration and memory, maintain healthy cognitive function and reverse brain ageing. Other berries, like cherries, raspberries, gooseberries and mulberries provide similar health benefits. All edible berries are also a rich source of Vitamin C. Together, they not only strengthen blood capillaries and improve circulation, which enables the best oxygenation of the brain but also fight against free radicals which can affect nerve cells, especially brain cells. Vitamin E is one of the most powerful antioxidants and protects the brain’s fatty tissues from ageing and delays the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin E and magnesium in almonds and avocado will keep our brain at top-working capacity.

Protein can stimulate orexin neurons, the cells in our brain responsible for keeping us awake. Eggs are rich in amino acids and vital in the production of the principal neurotransmitters. Eggs contain phospholipids and lecithin that is integral to build up the membranes of the brain cell. Fish varieties like salmon contain high levels of essential fatty acids called DHA which helps in memory retention and also protect from degenerative mental diseases such as dementia.

Iron and zinc are important minerals for the cognitive function of the brain. Low-fat meat, egg yolks, pulses broccoli and wholegrain cereals are rich sources. Iron deficiency can cause problems like poor concentration, lack of energy and tiredness due to the reduction in blood’s ability to carry oxygen to the brain.

Food rich in B Vitamins and magnesium, such as bananas, chicken and potatoes can help improve our memory and keep our brain healthy. Magnesium is an essential mineral in the transmission of nervous impulses. Vitamin B6 and magnesium help in the synthesis of certain neurotransmitters, notably gamma-aminobutyric acid and serotonin that helps to create the right state of mind for prudent, calm and measured behaviour. Spinach, lettuce and broccoli are rich in Vitamin B9 (folates), which is thought to play an active role in the development of a fetus’ nervous tissue and also in the renewal of blood cells.

The flavonol in dark chocolate increases the amount of blood that reaches our brain, improves alertness and hence is useful during an exam. Ginkgo biloba increases the blood flow to the brain to increase short-term memory, improve focus, and reduce dementia. Tea has high antioxidant content which helps fight free radicals and boost the brain’s activity.

BRAIN WORKOUTS

The more we work out our brain, the better we’ll be able to process and remember information as it develops new pathways. Key elements of a good brain workout are that it teaches us something new, is challenging, is a skill that can stretch our capabilities and is rewarding.

Physical exercise

Physical exercise increases oxygen to your brain and enhances the effects of helpful brain chemicals and reduces stress hormones. Exercise also plays an important role in neuroplasticity by boosting growth factors and stimulating new neuronal connections. Regular aerobic exercises improve the functioning of the hippocampus and reduce the onset of age-related hippocampal atrophy.

Meditation

Meditation can improve focus, concentration, creativity, memory, and learning and reasoning skills. It helps improve many different types of conditions, including depression, anxiety, chronic pain, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Brain images show that regular meditators have more activity in the left prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain associated with feelings of joy and equanimity.

Proper sleep

An adult needs around 7-9 hours of proper sleep. Sleep deprivation drastically affects memory, creativity, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking skills. Proper sleep is critical to learning new things and in improving memory with the memory-enhancing activity occurring during the deepest stages of sleep. The blue light emitted by TVs, tablets, phones, and computers cause sleeplessness as they inhibit melatonin release.

Keep stress under control

Chronic Stress can damage the brain cells including the hippocampus (the region of the brain involved in the formation of new memories and the retrieval of old ones). Learning proper stress-relieving techniques is vital in enhancing cognitive functions and proper memory

Devote time for socialising

Healthy relationships and interacting with others stimulates the brain and has a lot of cognitive benefits. It is vital not only for emotional health but also for the brain’s health. People with the most active social lives has the slowest rate of memory decline. Jokes and laughter engages multiple regions across the whole brain and is vital to new learning and creativity.