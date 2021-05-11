Prayer service held in memory of Corepiscopa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly diocese of Malankara Orthodox Church will organise a special prayer service on the second death anniversary of Jacob Mannaraprayil Corepiscopa on Wednesday and Thursday. A prayer service will be held at his tomb in Thrikkunnath Seminary, Aluva. The prayer service will start at 6pm

followed by a commemoration meeting on Wednesday. The prayer service will commence at 6am on Thursday followed by a ceremony at the tomb and holy mass.

Yuhanon Mar Policarpos, metropolitan of Angamaly diocese, will lead the ceremony. Jacob Mannaraprayil was state president of Alcohol Prohibition Movement and he had served as secretary of Angamaly diocese. There will be prayers in memory of Jacob Mannaraprayil in churches under Angamaly diocese on Wednesday and Thursday.