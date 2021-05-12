Councillor performs Last rites of Covid victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid tightens its grip across the state, performing the last rites of those who die of the disease has become challenging. Many a times, the relatives of the deceased are unable to bid farewell to their dear departed as they might be under treatment for the disease themselves.

This happened in the case of Felicia Paliath, 79. The retired teacher from Thoppumpady died of Covid on Monday. Unfortunately, her family members were unable to perform the last rites, as her younger son and his wife were under treatment for the disease at Lakeshore Hospital, while her other two children were in England and Germany with no way to reach the state. That’s when Thoppumpady division councillor Sheeba Durom stepped in. Clad in a PPE kit, she performed the last rites of Felicia.

“I have known her for the past 24 years. She was like a mother to me. I am just content with the fact that I could perform her last rites on behalf of her family,” said Sheeba. She, with the help of Congress block general secretary Sumeeth Joseph and social worker Benny Puthenpurakkal, cremated Felicia’s body at the Palluruthy crematorium.