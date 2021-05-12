Discussions still on to convert closed hospitals in Ernakulam to Covid Care Centres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration has been looking for ways to increase bed facilities in Ernakulam. Discussions are going on to convert closed hospitals into Covid care centres.Authorities of two such hospitals, Co-operative Hospital in Kothattukulam with 250 beds and Suburban in Palaraivattom with 70 beds, have approached the district administration to use their facilities as Covid care centres. “We are looking at alternative steps to increase bed facilities.

The discussions are on to convert closed hospitals into Covid care centres. Before taking a final decision, the technical committee will visit the hospital to check the facilities,” said DMO Dr N K Kuttapan. He said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also come forward to provide funds to set up CFLTC with more than 1,000 beds in the district.

Two weeks ago, PVS Hospital at Kaloor started functioning as a full-fledged Covid hospital again. “All the 80 beds in the hospital are occupied. There are 12 ventilators in the hospital,” said Dr Haneesh M, nodal officer of NHM at PVS. At present, there are 10 senior doctors, 12 junior doctors, and over 150 staff, including nurses and attenders, at PVS Hospital.