In home care? Keep tab on oxygen level, say doctors

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many Covid patients in the state, most with mild symptoms, are taking treatment at home, easing the load on hospitals. That has been a huge relief for the state which seems to be struggling to make medical facilities available for admitting Category C patients.

According to doctors, along with keeping a tab on symptoms, monitoring of oxygen levels is very important for those under home treatment. In case the oxygen level dips below 90%, accompanied by chest discomfort, hospital admission is advised. Given the shortage of ICU and ventilator beds, delaying admissions and waiting for symptoms to improve could prove to be fatal beyond a point.

Almost 80% of the active patients in Ernakulam district, which is recording the highest number of Covid cases in the state, are under home treatment. Digital thermometers and pulse oximeters are two instruments that are essential at homes to monitor health on a regular basis.

“Measuring the blood oxygen level using a pulse oximeter is very important,” said Dr Amit Jose, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. “If it is above 94%, then your condition is satisfactory. Further, check the oxygen level after mild exertion, like walking for six minutes inside your room — if your saturation is still above 94%, it shows that your oxygen levels are fine.” If the oxygen saturation is between 92 and 94%, patients have to be careful and continue monitoring the oxygen level every four or six hours, Dr Amit said.

“If your oxygen level has fallen below 90% and you have chest discomfort accompanied by frequent cough or inability to take deep breaths, or persistent fever which is not subsiding with paracetamol, you may require hospital admission, after consulting a doctor,” he said. The pulmonologist pointed out that there are rare instances of Covid manifesting as stroke. “It may present as weakness, and slurring of speech. This requires immediate medical attention,” Dr Amit added. Cold and wet hands, nail polish and low blood pressure can cause false reading in pulse oximeters. “SpO2 needs to be read along with symptoms,” said Dr Monu Varghese, another pulmonologist.

“If the patient is asymptomatic and the SpO2 reading is slightly low, check the pulse oximeter on another person. There is no need to panic. If the saturation level goes low all of a sudden, it would be accompanied by symptoms including breathing difficulties and heaviness in the chest. These could indicate pneumonia and patients should not wait further, or the situation may worsen. They should seek immediate hospital attention.”

There are also techniques such as self-proning — making patients turn to precise positions while prone — that improve breathing comfort in order to improve oxygen saturation. “Given a high active caseload, the state’s resources have been stretched to near-maximum limits, be it medical workers, laboratories or hospital beds. We are trying our best to give proper hospital care to all those requiring medical attention. People should not panic and create chaos unnecessarily. Tele-consultation and the Covid Jagratha portal should be used to consult doctors and to avail hospital treatment facilities,” said a health department official.