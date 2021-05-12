STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of Covid patients scramble for hospital beds, stare at costs

It is a double whammy situation for Covid patients requiring hospital admissions.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:37 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is a double whammy situation for Covid patients requiring hospital admissions. Due to a shortage of ICU and ventilator beds at private and government hospitals in the district, Covid patients are having a hard time. Relatives are hunting for ICU vacancies at private facilities. In spite of the high cost, many are opting for private facilities for treatment since it is a matter of life and death. 

Raghu, 62, resident of Thodupuzha, got admitted to a private hospital near his home when he tested positive on April 26. For the first couple of days, he was in home isolation and when the symptoms got serious, he had to be shifted to the hospital. “When he was brought to the hospital, he had cough and slight breathing issues but after the treatment, it got better. But now after six days of treatment, they  told us to shift him to a better hospital. He is being treated in normal rooms with required oxygen.

How can we shift him to any major hospital at this time when there are not enough beds?” asked Sharathlal, son of Raghu, who works at a commercial establishment.  Sharathlal called almost all major hospitals in Kochi including Rajagiri, Amrita, Aster Medcity and even Ernakulam General Hospital but there was no vacant ICU beds available at that moment. Many are struggling to track and make available better treatment for their loved ones struck with Covid-19. “We had to pre-book a room at a private hospital when my 72-year-old grandfather got infected. Though he did not show much symptoms, we could not risk it,” said Latha P, a resident of Kochi. 

Meanwhile, the high prices charged by the private hospitals are creating another pain for those struggling with financial issues. “We were charged nearly `60,000 at a private hospital in Aluva for a relative being admitted there for seven days,” said Gireesh, a resident of Aluva, who runs a shop.  However, the district administration still claims that there are beds available for treating the patients.

