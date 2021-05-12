STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second Covid wave: Nutrition clinics in Ernakulam close temporarily

With the state announcing a complete lockdown, nutrition clinics that cater to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and newborns have shut down temporarily.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:34 AM

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state announcing a complete lockdown, nutrition clinics that cater to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and newborns have shut down temporarily. Since the patients wouldn’t be able to visit the clinics, no new case can be taken, say the officials.Cases that have been already registered continued through online sessions during the partial lockdown. According to the Directorate of Health Services directives, all the services are to be made online and the clinics will restart only after a renewed order. 

Integrated Child Development Services district officer Mayalakshmi A said 21 of the staff at the ICDS, who were qualified in nutritional science, have been giving counselling sessions. A nutritionist and two anganwadi workers are needed to help assess the height and weight of the individuals. Only seven nutritionists had joined the project in the district and of them, five have left since they could not get their service timing adjusted. All of them had been working in other private institutions.

Online shift not feasible
The clinics had been providing services twice a week from January to February. In March, the number of sessions was reduced as the staff was designated to the election- and Covid-related duties. So, the number of clinics was already reduced to once a week in selected anganwadis of every panchayat. In March, 59 clinics were organised with an average presence of 10 attendees in each clinic. First, they have to take the nutrition status of a person (pregnant woman, lactating mother, or infant). 

This includes the height and weight of the individual and the diet they follow. Every individual has to be given at most attention and should be advised accordingly, said the officer. “Earlier, only people from economically poor background used to visit these clinics. Thanks to the increasing awareness, individuals from all classes are seeking advice on health and nutrition. Not more than 15 people are accepted in a clinic in a day. One person has to be attended for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Taking measurements is a challenge during online sessions. The accuracy can not be compromised,” said a staff member.

SAMPUSHTA KERALAM
To enhance the nutrition of women, adolescents, and children, nutrition clinics have been set up in the state as part of the ‘Sampushta Keralam’ project launched by the Women and Child Development Department. Qualified nutritionists or CDPOs have been handling these clinics.

