Archdiocese urges people to convert parish halls into Covid Care Centres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the growing number of Covid patients, Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has urged the full cooperation of churchgoers to convert parish halls, school buildings and small hospitals belonging to the archdiocese into Covid care centres.

According to a circular issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese, nearly 1,000 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals under the archdiocese including Lisie Hospital in Kaloor, Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly and Rajagiri Hospital Chunangamvely.

“We have to think constructively about how smaller hospitals of the archdiocese can be of service in these tough times,” said the circular. The archdiocese also urged nurses and doctors, who are not working or retired, to come forward and offer their services as many hospitals are facing staff shortage.

The archdiocese has also published a list of the contact persons for food, medicine, ambulance, counselling and cremation for the seven regions falling under it. Karuthal, a help desk of Sahrudaya, the charity arm of the archdiocese, can be contacted for assistance. In Ernakulam region, Fr Jaison Koluthuvallil is coordinating the help desk and he can be contacted at 9496017942.

Those in Cherthala, Pallippuram and Vaikom regions can contact Fr Paulson Pereppadan (8281659168). Fr Kuruvila Marottikkal (9497295322) coordinates the help desk for Paravoor region. In Angamaly and Moozhikulam, the help desk coordinator is Fr Rajan Punnackal (9891540075). Fr Baiju Kannampally can be contacted by those at Vallom, Manjappra and Kanjoor regions at 9496453996. Fr Sanju Kozhuvally (8593084822) is the coordinator for Kizhakkambalam-Tripunithura region and Fr Sebastian Pattolly (9961455975) is the coordinator for Koratty, Karukutty and Mookkannoor region.