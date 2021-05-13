STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Archdiocese urges people to convert parish halls into Covid Care Centres

The archdiocese also urged nurses and doctors, who are not working or retired, to come forward and offer their services as many hospitals are facing staff shortage.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid Care Centre| Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the growing number of Covid patients, Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has urged the full cooperation of churchgoers to convert parish halls, school buildings and small hospitals belonging to the archdiocese into Covid care centres.

According to a circular issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese, nearly 1,000 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals under the archdiocese including Lisie Hospital in Kaloor, Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly and Rajagiri Hospital Chunangamvely.

“We have to think constructively about how smaller hospitals of the archdiocese can be of service in these tough times,” said the circular. The archdiocese also urged nurses and doctors, who are not working or retired, to come forward and offer their services as many hospitals are facing staff shortage.

The archdiocese has also published a list of the contact persons for food, medicine, ambulance, counselling and cremation for the seven regions falling under it. Karuthal, a help desk of Sahrudaya, the charity arm of the archdiocese, can be contacted for assistance. In Ernakulam region, Fr Jaison Koluthuvallil is coordinating the help desk and he can be contacted at 9496017942. 

Those in Cherthala, Pallippuram and Vaikom regions can contact Fr Paulson Pereppadan (8281659168). Fr Kuruvila Marottikkal (9497295322) coordinates the help desk for Paravoor region. In Angamaly and Moozhikulam, the help desk coordinator is Fr Rajan Punnackal (9891540075). Fr Baiju Kannampally can be contacted by those at Vallom, Manjappra and Kanjoor regions at 9496453996. Fr Sanju Kozhuvally (8593084822) is the coordinator for Kizhakkambalam-Tripunithura region and Fr Sebastian Pattolly (9961455975) is the coordinator for Koratty, Karukutty and Mookkannoor region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Care Centres
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp