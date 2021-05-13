Hands to hold: Kochiites come forward to help homeless

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has set an example in the past by launching a crowdfunding campaign to help its Covid-hit population.

While the election code of conduct was still in place, the corp took a bold step, sourcing funds from its people to provide emergency support to many families. Now, the city is coming together once again to help the homeless

Kochi corp promises medical care

The corporation wants to help, but its resources are limited, says Mayor M Anilkumar. “Last year, we encountered many conflicts while trying to rehabilitate them. Right now, the corporation has too much on its plate and rehabilitation of the homeless is a seemingly impossible task,” he says. But the corporation will provide them medical care and also aid NGOs in the activities.

“Apart from providing food to the destitute and migrant labourers, the corporation is planning to hire a vehicle to provide immediate medical care to destitute across the city. Considering the severity of the Covid situation, we are unable to provide rehabilitation now,” he said.

Inputs: Kiran Narayanan Pictures: A Sanesh