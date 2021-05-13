Nurses show grit in Army outfit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Patients who arrived at Rajagiri Hospital on Wednesday witnessed warriors welcoming them in Army uniforms. As part of International Nurses Day, nurses of Rajagiri Hospital wore the uniforms symbolising them as warriors, like our Army that protects us from foreign infiltration.

Nurses at the hospital sported soldier’s uniform symbolising a fearless warrior who defies all risks to serve society from the dreaded pandemic. The campaign was organised as part of International Nurses Day to make public aware of how risky their job is which they do effortlessly and with wholehearted dedication.

Nurses are fighting on the frontline to safeguard the lives of everyone affected.