STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Maradu church vicar battles for life after being hit by scooter while on evening walk

The person who rode the scooter rushed the vicar to the PS Mission Hospital where he works from where he was brought to the Lakeshore Hospital.

Published: 15th May 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Fr Cheriyan Nereveetil of St Gianna Church

Fr Cheriyan Nereveetil of St Gianna Church. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The vicar of Maradu church was critically injured and is battling for life after a scooter hit him while he was on an evening walk on Thursday.

Fr Cheriyan Nereveetil of St Gianna Church, Maradu, who has not missed conducting a single live online Mass since the COVID outbreak last year, was found missing when a couple of boys who assist him reached the church on Friday morning.

The door of his room and the bedroom were open and his mobile phone was on his table. "The boys told me that Cheriyachan was missing. We searched nearby areas, and when we enquired at the nearby PS Mission Hospital, we were told that a person was brought injured last night, who was later shifted to Lakeshore Hospital, Maradu," said a parishioner.

A spokesperson for the Lakeshore Hospital said Fr Cheriyan is under observation after surgery on Thursday evening. The person who rode the scooter rushed the vicar to the PS Mission Hospital where he works from where he was brought to the Lakeshore Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maradu church Kochi vicar mishap
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp