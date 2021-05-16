Ernakulam district administration to deploy ten mobile teams to conduct COVID tests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to deploy 10 mobile teams for conducting COVID tests. The decision was taken in the review meeting convened by collector S Suhas on Saturday. The aim is to increase sentinel and targeted testing at various regions.

Each team will consist of a staff nurse, lab technician and a volunteer. Staff of private labs will also be a part of the team. The services of technicians of private labs and staff of ESI hospital, AYUSH and homoeo departments will also be utilised.

The meeting also reviewed the havoc created by rain, wind and sea attack. Considering COVID situation, two ambulances have been deployed in Chellanam region where heavy rain and sea erosion have created problems. COVID patients will be shifted to First-Line Treatment Centres.

Meanwhile, health officials have warned people against dengue spread in the wake of heavy rain. Suhas said that in the wake of triple lockdown, strict restrictions will be imposed in the district. Also, registration for vaccination for those between 18-44 years of age is all set to begin in the district.

"There will not be much slots allotted but we hope that it could be a beginning. With more vaccine doses coming in, we would be able to vaccinate more youth. Now, priority will be given to those with comorbidities between 18-44 years," said a health official.