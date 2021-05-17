Stormwater floods Edampaadam colony

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after obtaining a court order in favour of them, the situation of the residents of the housing colony at Edampaadam Paandiparambu Road, near Kannankulangara in Tripunithura, is remaining the same as they are forced to live in knee-deep water all the year long.Now, their plight has worsened in the past few days owing to the incessant rain. Most of the houses here have been flooded because of overflowing stormwater drains.

In an order dated March 13, the Kerala High Court has directed the municipal authorities to construct a drain here. Yet, the official apathy has resulted in the present state, according to the residents.“ The court is directing the Tripunithura municipality to forthwith commence the work of constructing a drainage, using pipes of requisite diametres as recommended by the competent engineers, after providing manholes at regular distances as is mandated scientifically, to connect the area where the petitioners’ residences are situated near the Panakkal Thodu,” states the order.

The residents, in the complaint, said the issue started here long back when builders of an apartment complex blocked a canal flowing through their premises. “As a result, the canal has narrowed down to a small drain. Laying of pipes and the construction of drainage is the only solution.

However, things have not changed even after the court order. Though we have requested several times to the municipal authorities, they are yet to begin the work. The amicus curiae, who visited the spot last week, also expressed his concern after realising the bad state of issues here,” said Ramachandran, a resident.Of the total 40 families residing here, water is entering directly to at least 22 houses.

“Things have worsened in the past three days. It was raining almost non-stop. In most of the houses, the water level has risen to at least thigh level. Moreover, there are aged people in some of the houses. In case of an emergency or if a situation arises to shift them to hospitals, we cannot even transport them through this flooding stormwater,” said Haridas R, another resident.