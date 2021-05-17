STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With rain letting up, people begin picking up pieces in Kochi

Besides waterlogging and flooding, the heavy rain that has been lashing the district for the past three days also damaged crops in many places.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

People moving to safer places after sea water entered their houses near Kannamaly on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the rain letting up for a brief period on Sunday, water in many areas in the city and the suburbs began to recede. However, coastal areas like Chellanam, Edavanakad, Puthuvype, Nayarambalamam and Kuzhipilly are still battling flooding, especially during the high tide.

“With a let-up in the rain, many families who had been shifted to the relief camps at various schools began returning home,” said Cleetus Punnakkal, a resident of Chellanam. According to him, around 15 houses have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable in the panchayat. “These houses were a bit old,” he added. 

According to him, one of the challenges faced by those volunteering for the rescue and relief work was the lack of information regarding the Covid positive status. “While we could accommodate the ones who had been tested positive in a separate camp, there were many who were supposedly asymptomatic. There is no way of assessing who’s who and then there is are people who were in quarantine,” he said.

KSEB workers repairing an electric line which was destroyed in wind at
Kannamaly Pics | Arun Angela

“All these issues prompted many to remain back in their homes and take chances with the flooding,” said Cleetus. According to him, rain has let up a little. “However, the sea is yet to settle,” he added. The situation was somewhat similar at Edavanakad, Nayarambalam, Puthuvype, Kuzhipilly and Cherai.

“At Cherai, the waves are still breaching the coast,” said Basil Mukkathu, a resident of Edavanakad. “Water is yet to recede at Edavanakad and Nayarambalam. However, people are returning home to get into the daunting task of cleaning,” he added. 

According to Danny S, a resident of Vypeen, many shrimp and fish farmers in the panchayat suffered a huge loss. “The farmers here and at Puthuvype have been growing pearl spot, prawns and other fish varieties in ponds. Now all that is gone,” she said.

Besides waterlogging and flooding, the heavy rain that has been lashing the district for the past three days also damaged crops in many places. Paddy, plantain, vegetable and cassava crops were destroyed in the flooding at Chengamanadu, Chembannur and surrounding areas. A farmer at Chembannur lost 150 banana trees that were ready for harvest.

