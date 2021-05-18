STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art as an expression

Techie artist Ratheesh G Pramod talks about how he perceives art as a medium of change

Published: 18th May 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Art is all about making a change and the canvas is all one needs, says Ratheesh G Pramod. “It is one of the most powerful mediums. Your canvas directly interacts with the audience. Art can make significant changes,” says Ratheesh G Pramod.

For someone who has loved both colours and myths, Ratheesh blends both in his frames. “I have always loved colours and myths. I gather inspiration from what I read and what happens around me. So when I finish a book, I feel like bringing that character or scene to the canvas,” says Ratheesh, who along with his peers are now working on scenes from the novel Khasakkinte Itihasam. “Capturing history is akin to keeping it alive. It is quite nostalgic,” he adds.   

An Alappuzha native who works with Byju’s learning app in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Ratheesh uses acrylic, watercolour and oil mediums. Semi-realistic art is his cup of tea. “It throws open a vibrant dimension that I can blend into my reality. In realistic style, there is no scope for improvisation,” says Ratheesh. 

No mood for abstract
The world of abstract doesn’t fancy him much. “The subject should do the talking, not the artist. If the artist has to explain art, then it is a failure,” says Ratheesh. He attends art camps frequently and says that is the best learning experience. “At camps, you learn from other artists and there is a great scope for improvement. I always begin with a blank thought. When you start like that, ideas rush in,” he says. 

According to Ratheesh, art can mould one into a good human being. “One needs to have immense patience to be an artist. Artists can’t be bad human beings. I believe that if kids are introduced to art from a young age, their personality will change. Art has that ability to bring constructive changes,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp