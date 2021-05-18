Art as an expression

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art is all about making a change and the canvas is all one needs, says Ratheesh G Pramod. “It is one of the most powerful mediums. Your canvas directly interacts with the audience. Art can make significant changes,” says Ratheesh G Pramod.

For someone who has loved both colours and myths, Ratheesh blends both in his frames. “I have always loved colours and myths. I gather inspiration from what I read and what happens around me. So when I finish a book, I feel like bringing that character or scene to the canvas,” says Ratheesh, who along with his peers are now working on scenes from the novel Khasakkinte Itihasam. “Capturing history is akin to keeping it alive. It is quite nostalgic,” he adds.

An Alappuzha native who works with Byju’s learning app in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Ratheesh uses acrylic, watercolour and oil mediums. Semi-realistic art is his cup of tea. “It throws open a vibrant dimension that I can blend into my reality. In realistic style, there is no scope for improvisation,” says Ratheesh.

No mood for abstract

The world of abstract doesn’t fancy him much. “The subject should do the talking, not the artist. If the artist has to explain art, then it is a failure,” says Ratheesh. He attends art camps frequently and says that is the best learning experience. “At camps, you learn from other artists and there is a great scope for improvement. I always begin with a blank thought. When you start like that, ideas rush in,” he says.

According to Ratheesh, art can mould one into a good human being. “One needs to have immense patience to be an artist. Artists can’t be bad human beings. I believe that if kids are introduced to art from a young age, their personality will change. Art has that ability to bring constructive changes,” he says.