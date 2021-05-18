STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beating the asthma myths

This is a challenging time for your lung health, especially if you suffer from chronic respiratory illnesses like asthma

Published: 18th May 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The burden of lung diseases has increased manifold after the Covid pandemic outbreak. With the second wave wreaking havoc, citizens are also surrounded by misinformation regarding lung health. This is especially true for asthma patients. 

The Global Burden of Disease Report says that around 93 million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases in India. Of this, around 37 million are asthmatics. India contributes to only 11.1% of the global asthma burden, but it accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths, making it the asthma capital of the world.

“Asthma causes inflammation of the airways in the lungs. Due to this, the airways are narrowed, and the lungs become vulnerable to allergens that trigger an asthma attack. Dust, cold, pollen, furry pets, viruses air pollutants, and even emotional agitation act as triggers for asthma. Inhalation therapy, which requires long-term medication, can help. The misconceptions that these medications are addictive is wrong,” said Dr Asmita A Mehta, professor and head of the department of respiratory medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. 

Although asthma is not curable, it is possible to gain control over it and lead a normal active life. Here, the correct treatment and adherence to asthma management are crucial. Global Strategy for Asthma management and prevention (GINA) guidelines recommend inhalation therapy as the safest way to control asthma as it reaches your lungs directly and starts acting immediately.

Dr Paramez A R, consultant pulmonologist at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, pointed out that asthma requires long-term treatment and inhalers play a predominant part in leading a healthy life. “Many patients frequently underutilise their medications or use their inhalers incorrectly, which at times cause them to discontinue treatment. Patients should always consult their doctor on asthma management and the 

Asthma and Covid 

  • Dr Asmita recommends the following guidelines for people with asthma during the Covid scare
  • Continue all the inhaled medication as prescribed by the doctor
  • In case of acute asthma attacks, the patient should contact his/her healthcare provider to prevent serious consequences
  • Nebulisers should, if possible, be avoided for acute attacks due to the increased risk of Covid virus dissemination and should be used only under medical guidance.
  • Pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) via a spacer is preferred 
  • Spacers must not be shared during Covid times
  • Patients with allergic rhinitis (sneezing, running nose, itching nose and eyes) should continue to take their nasal spray and other medicines as prescribed by their clinician.
  • Keep yourself hydrated and remember to wear a mask. Avoid crowded places until the pandemic blows over
