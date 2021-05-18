Gold from ashes: Crematorium fulfils surprise request by Covid victim’s family

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Workers of a crematorium at Thathapilly here were in for a surprise, when the family of a deceased Covid patient, who was cremated there on Saturday, requested them to find the gold ornaments worn by the patient at the time of her death.

Since the body of Ellikutty George, 96, of Vettikkappillil, Vadakkekara, was cremated on a wooden pyre, the workers conducted a detailed search at the cremation spot and retrieved a gold chain and two earrings, weighing around four sovereigns, from the ashes. The ornaments were handed over to the family members.

“The body was brought to the crematorium on May 15, while following all Covid safety protocol. We cremated the body as per guidelines too,” said P N Santhosh, president of the collective that runs the crematorium.

He said the family approached them on May 16 saying that they couldn’t remove the ornaments from Ellikutty’s body as the staff at the hospital where she was admitted had wrapped her body as per Covid protocol.