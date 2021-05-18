STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poultry, veggie traders seek relaxation in Covid curbs

Unlike previous lockdown, stalls are restricted from opening everyday; vendors fear of deepening financial crisis

Published: 18th May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The triple lockdown imposed in four districts of Kerala began on Monday. But unlike the previous lockdown, even stalls selling poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits are restricted from opening everyday. During the triple lockdown, they are allowed to open only on alternate days. This, according to the office-bearers of the Vegetables and Fruits Association and poultry farmers and traders, will hit the vendors who are trying hard to overcome the financial crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“For instance, in Thrissur district, poultry shops are allowed to open only once on a week-day. The district produces the most quantity of chicken in Kerala, in terms of local production. In the case of a fully-grown broiler chicken, it should be sold within 42 days. We cannot keep them after that period as they will die,” said Poultry Farmers and Traders Samithi state president Binny Emmatty. 

He said poultry farmers are facing a huge crisis since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. The price of chicken was going steady in the retail market at Rs 150 per kilogram in April 2021 when the second wave intensified in the state. As a result, the price fell to Rs 84 per kilogram by May 15. Binny said the Samithi members wrote to the Chief Minister on Sunday conveying their apprehensions.

“Chicken, meat and egg play a vital role in providing protein at a reasonable cost. Poultry shops are available everywhere in our state. The Union government has, in an order dated May 10, asked the chief secretaries of all states to direct local administrations to open poultry shops following Covid-19 guidelines. We hope the Kerala government will revoke the norms and allow us to function adhering to the Covid protocol,” Binny added.

The fish, vegetable and fruit stall owners too have raised their concerns over the triple lockdown. They said their goods are highly perishable and opening shops on alternate days will result in wastage of consumables. 

“Vegetables are highly perishable and we cannot stock huge quantities. But we are now only allowed to open only till 2pm on alternate days. This will affect stocks and sales equally,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association president K K Ashraf. He said reducing the daily working hours and restricting the opening of shops to three days a week may have an adverse effect. “With shops allowed to open only on alternate days, the number of people visiting the shops at a time may increase,” said Ashraf.

