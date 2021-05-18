‘Relax’ to beat the ordeal of staying indoors

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ordeal of staying indoors for almost a year and the news about the increasing number of Covid cases every day can stress most of us out. Kalamassery constituency has come up with an engaging programme called ‘Relax’, aimed at reducing the stress-related issues of the public. The project is being done under P Rajeev, MLA.

Actor Innocent launched the programme on May 17 on the Facebook page of the MLA (https://www.facebook.com/prajeev.cpm). Eminent psychiatrists and mental health experts will address the concerns of people through Facebook live. People around the globe can watch and participate in the programme and interact with the experts.

To engage the people of the constituency, the organisers have invited small videos of cultural performances by children aged below 17. The videos can be maximum of seven minutes long and should be sent to Whatsapp number 9961638345. The participant should mention his/her name, class and school.

“This pandemic is a stressful period for many. Along with the financial crisis, it also creates an emotional crisis. Let us try to overcome this together,” said the MLA.Artists from the movie industry including singers will interact with the people through the Facebook page.

Singer Sithara Krishnakumar will be one of the guests this week and selected children from the constituency will be given a chance to get introduced to her, said programme coordinator and Cusat youth welfare director Dr P K Baby.