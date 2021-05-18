STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural police to tighten Covid norm enforcement in panchayats

District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said stringent measures will be implemented to reduce the Covid spread.

Police stop vehicles at Poothotta, the border of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, for checking on Monday, the first day of triple lockdown | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of Covid cases showing no sign of decline in the district, the Ernakulam Rural police have decided to tighten enforcement activities in panchayats where the test positivity rate is above 40 per cent.

District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said stringent measures will be implemented to reduce the Covid spread.  “The quarantine system will be strengthened further and more police forces will be deployed in these panchayats,” he said.  

Essential supplies would be delivered at home, the officer said. “The police will also conduct regular checking to ensure people are following the quarantine guidelines,” he said.  The decision was taken at a virtual meeting attended by the district panchayat president, grama panchayat presidents, and the health department and police officials.

protocol  violation 
Cases registered: 283
Vehicles seized: 115
Not wearing mask: 594
Lack of social distancing: 495

