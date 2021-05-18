Rural police to tighten Covid norm enforcement in panchayats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of Covid cases showing no sign of decline in the district, the Ernakulam Rural police have decided to tighten enforcement activities in panchayats where the test positivity rate is above 40 per cent.

District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said stringent measures will be implemented to reduce the Covid spread. “The quarantine system will be strengthened further and more police forces will be deployed in these panchayats,” he said.

Essential supplies would be delivered at home, the officer said. “The police will also conduct regular checking to ensure people are following the quarantine guidelines,” he said. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting attended by the district panchayat president, grama panchayat presidents, and the health department and police officials.

protocol violation

Cases registered: 283

Vehicles seized: 115

Not wearing mask: 594

Lack of social distancing: 495