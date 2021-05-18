Strict Covid restrictions imposed in 23 panchayats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strict restrictions will be enforced in 23 panchayats which have a test positivity rate (TPR) of above 40 per cent. The district administration has imposed strict restrictions on Choornikkara, Chellanam, Kadungalloor, Kumbalangi, Mulavukad, Kadamakudy, Ezhikkara, Vengola, Varapuzha, Kottuvally, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Udayamperoor, Keezhmadu, Okkal, Nayarambalam, Sreemoolanagaram, Cheranalloor, Kottapady, Edathala, Njarackal, Kuttampuzha and Karumallur.

According to District Collector S Suhas, 24-hour control rooms will be functioning in these panchayats. No one will be allowed to step out of the containment zones unnecessarily. The police have been directed to take strict action against those violating the restrictions and Covid protocol. Ambulance services for shifting patients to hospitals have been ensured in these panchayats. Meanwhile, as per health officials, of the 4,625 beds set up for Covid treatment in various regions in the district, 2,225 are vacant .

In the 48 Domiciliary Care Centres, a total of 1,922 beds have been set up of which 710 are occupied, which means 1,212 beds are vacant. The 54-bed Covid treatment facilities set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for their employees, 22 are occupied.

In the case of 11 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), 940 beds have been readied for the treatment of asymptomatic patients. So far, 487 people are being treated at these centres. Of the 576 beds, including those with oxygen support, in the 11 Second-Line Treatment Centres (SLTCs), 442 are occupied.