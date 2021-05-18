STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Strict Covid restrictions imposed in 23 panchayats

Strict restrictions will be enforced in 23 panchayats which have a test positivity rate (TPR) of above 40 per cent.  

Published: 18th May 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strict restrictions will be enforced in 23 panchayats which have a test positivity rate (TPR) of above 40 per cent.  The district administration has imposed strict restrictions on Choornikkara, Chellanam, Kadungalloor, Kumbalangi, Mulavukad, Kadamakudy, Ezhikkara, Vengola, Varapuzha, Kottuvally, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Udayamperoor, Keezhmadu, Okkal, Nayarambalam, Sreemoolanagaram, Cheranalloor, Kottapady, Edathala, Njarackal, Kuttampuzha and Karumallur. 

According to District Collector S Suhas, 24-hour control rooms will be functioning in these panchayats. No one will be allowed to step out of the containment zones unnecessarily. The police have been directed to take strict action against those violating the restrictions and Covid protocol. Ambulance services for shifting patients to hospitals have been ensured in these panchayats. Meanwhile, as per health officials, of the 4,625 beds set up for Covid treatment in various regions in the district, 2,225 are vacant . 

In the 48 Domiciliary Care Centres, a total of 1,922 beds have been set up of which 710 are occupied, which means 1,212 beds are vacant. The 54-bed Covid treatment facilities set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for their employees, 22 are occupied. 
In the case of 11 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), 940 beds have been readied for the treatment of asymptomatic patients. So far, 487 people are being treated at these centres.  Of the 576 beds, including those with oxygen support, in the 11 Second-Line Treatment Centres (SLTCs), 442 are occupied. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid restrictions COVID 19
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp