Unfinished interstellar saga

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Talking about Octavia E Butler and her writing would require more than one article. I couldn’t resist the urge to read more of her books since last year’s lockdown. That is how I stumbled upon her unfinished Earthseed series, a continuation of Parable Of The Sower I reviewed last week.

If you found the first book to be brutal, the second one will rip your heart apart. Lauren Olamina, the black teenager continues to narrate her endless efforts to create a peaceful society. She was partially successful in her endeavour too. After escaping her colony in Los Angeles, she founded Acorn, a peaceful and hardworking rural community that dreams of reaching the stars. They follow the ways of Earthseed, a religion Lauran created, that believes that ‘God is change’.

I like to believe that if Octavia finished the series, the followers of Erathseed would have reached the stars, and that would have been a happy ending, Octavia’s dystopian world in the series is very close to ours, including the part about Texas Senator Andrew Steele Jarret, the far-right President of the US who wants to ‘Make America Great Again’.

His government bear a stark resemblance to the Trump era with their racist ideology and lack of scientific beliefs. But, what sets apart Octavia’s dystopian world is the reality of human relations and the social commentary that goes hand in hand with potential interstellar colonisation, which was supposed to be the theme of the unwritten third book.

Octavia’s other works open a window to her creative mind. Her writings featured a pregnant man and sex-changing, shape-shifting characters. Concerns about climate change and the disastrous rise of a capitalistic pharmaceutical industry are prominent too. As a black writer, she broke many stereotypes in the literary world.