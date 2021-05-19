3,517 test Covid positive, 6,336 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district which had seen the fresh Covid numbers zooming past the 5,000-mark has lately been registering a fall in daily positive cases. The district on Tuesday recorded 3,517 new Covid positive cases while 6,336 recovered.

However, the number of fatalities again shot up after a lull, with 16 lives being lost. According to the medical bulletin, areas with the highest number of cases are Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy and Cheranelloor, which reported 144, 116, 101 and 96 new cases, respectively.

N K Kuttappan, district medical officer, said that the district has seen a gradual decrease in the number of daily Covid cases. “The fall in numbers can be attributed to the strict implementation of the triple lockdown. With movement of people getting contained, the spread of Covid can also be checked,” he said.

“Consequently, the test positivity rate has also fallen considerably. From the high 50s, the TPR is now in the range of 24 per cent,” said Kuttappan. According to him, there are of course, individual pockets where the TPR is still hovering in the 50s.

Covid treatment facilities in district

No. of beds arranged for

Covid patients 4,743

No. of patients admitted 2,368

Vacant beds 2,375

Domiciliary Care Centres 51

No. of beds arranged 1,982

Patients admitted 672

Vacant beds 1,310

CFLTCs 11

No of beds 947

Patients admitted 513

Vacant beds 424

CSLTCs with oxygen beds 12

No. of beds 626

No. of patients 443

Vacant beds 183

Govt hospitals 14

No. of beds arranged 1,134

No. of patients 721

Vacant beds 413

Facilities arranged by BPCL

and TCS for employees

No. of beds 54

Patients admitted 19

Vacant beds 35

