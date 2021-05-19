STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,517 test Covid positive, 6,336 recover in Ernakulam

The district which had seen the fresh Covid numbers zooming past the 5,000-mark has lately been registering a fall in daily positive cases.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam market witnessed a heavy rush on Tuesday as the government has allowed grocery shops to open on three days — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — in view of the triple lockdown | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district which had seen the fresh Covid numbers zooming past the 5,000-mark has lately been registering a fall in daily positive cases. The district on Tuesday recorded 3,517 new Covid positive cases while 6,336 recovered. 

However, the number of fatalities again shot up after a lull, with 16 lives being lost. According to the medical bulletin, areas with the highest number of cases are Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy and Cheranelloor, which reported 144, 116, 101 and 96 new cases, respectively.

N K Kuttappan, district medical officer, said that the district has seen a gradual decrease in the number of daily Covid cases. “The fall in numbers can be attributed to the strict implementation of the triple lockdown. With movement of people getting contained, the spread of Covid can also be checked,” he said.

“Consequently, the test positivity rate has also fallen considerably. From the high 50s, the TPR is now in the range of 24 per cent,” said Kuttappan. According to him,  there are of course, individual pockets where the TPR is still hovering in the 50s. 

Covid treatment facilities in district

No. of beds arranged for 
Covid patients    4,743
No. of patients admitted    2,368
Vacant beds    2,375
Domiciliary Care Centres    51
No. of beds arranged    1,982
Patients admitted    672
Vacant beds    1,310
CFLTCs    11
No of beds    947
Patients admitted    513
Vacant beds    424
CSLTCs with oxygen beds    12
No. of beds    626
No. of patients    443
Vacant beds    183
Govt hospitals    14
No. of beds arranged    1,134
No. of patients    721
Vacant beds    413
Facilities arranged by BPCL 
and TCS for employees
No. of beds    54
Patients admitted    19
Vacant beds    35
 

