3,517 test Covid positive, 6,336 recover in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The district which had seen the fresh Covid numbers zooming past the 5,000-mark has lately been registering a fall in daily positive cases. The district on Tuesday recorded 3,517 new Covid positive cases while 6,336 recovered.
However, the number of fatalities again shot up after a lull, with 16 lives being lost. According to the medical bulletin, areas with the highest number of cases are Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy and Cheranelloor, which reported 144, 116, 101 and 96 new cases, respectively.
N K Kuttappan, district medical officer, said that the district has seen a gradual decrease in the number of daily Covid cases. “The fall in numbers can be attributed to the strict implementation of the triple lockdown. With movement of people getting contained, the spread of Covid can also be checked,” he said.
“Consequently, the test positivity rate has also fallen considerably. From the high 50s, the TPR is now in the range of 24 per cent,” said Kuttappan. According to him, there are of course, individual pockets where the TPR is still hovering in the 50s.
Covid treatment facilities in district
No. of beds arranged for
Covid patients 4,743
No. of patients admitted 2,368
Vacant beds 2,375
Domiciliary Care Centres 51
No. of beds arranged 1,982
Patients admitted 672
Vacant beds 1,310
CFLTCs 11
No of beds 947
Patients admitted 513
Vacant beds 424
CSLTCs with oxygen beds 12
No. of beds 626
No. of patients 443
Vacant beds 183
Govt hospitals 14
No. of beds arranged 1,134
No. of patients 721
Vacant beds 413
Facilities arranged by BPCL
and TCS for employees
No. of beds 54
Patients admitted 19
Vacant beds 35