Aster Medcity provides 100 oxygen beds at Ambalamugal Covid care centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity has arranged 100 oxygen beds at the temporary Covid Care Centre set up by the district administration at Ambalamugal in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

The field hospital will start admitting patients from Wednesday.

Aster Medcity has provided medical equipment and also given training to the doctors and nurses to be deployed at the hospital. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden inaugurated the facility on Tuesday. BPCL will provide oxygen to the 1,500 bed hospital from its oxygen plant at Kochi Refinery.