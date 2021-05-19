STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make ‘em like macarons

Swetha Jilson’s online apparel brand focuses on comfort fabric for toddlers

Published: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: From styling clothes since the age of 15 to creating her wedding gown, 22-year-old Swetha Jilson is a natural at fashion design. ‘Macaron by Swetha’ her homegrown Instagram-based brand, is a one-woman army that designs and stitches a comfortable line of clothing for kids below five years of age. From minimalistic embroidery to vibrant, shimmery designs, Swetha has set a mark in all styles of kids’ clothing within a short time.

Swetha started designing and selling clothes during the lockdown in 2020. “My attempt to create masks got me some attention on Instagram. So I started selling designer masks from my account. Later, I shifted focus to kids apparel in August, starting with Onam wear for toddlers,” says Swetha.

Hakoba crop top and skirts, floral embroidery frocks, crochet lace dresses, soft net, satin material, pastel-shaded casual outfits, party wear and baptism dresses are custom made for toddlers at Macaron.

The brand also brings in the element of comfort, not just in materials used, but also intrinsic, non-intrusive stitches. “Stitching is done ensuring the thread doesn’t cause any discomfort or poke the sensitive skin of the babies,” adds Swetha.

 “I found a close relationship between my products and macrons as the latter are made in pastel colours with a soft and delicate texture,” says Swetha, explaining how she named her brand. Nine months after its conception, Macarons by Swetha even gets International orders. 
 Find her on Instagram @macaron_by_swetha

