Ministerial berth in Pinarayi 2.0 a recognition for P Rajeeve’s good work

KOCHI: P Rajeeve, the former Rajya Sabha member, is one of the popular faces of CPM. Now with Rajeeve getting selected as a minister in the Pinarayi 2.0 government, it is also a recognition to the good works that he carried out during his stint as an MP.

It was after capturing Kalamassery seat, which was known as a UDF stronghold that Rajeev is entering state politics as a minister, that too in his maiden tenure as an MLA. He had won with a majority of 15,336 votes from Kalamassery. Though the portfolio is yet to be announced, sources said Rajeev is likely to become the education minister. He was the former district secretary of CPM. At present, he is a CPM state secretariat member and the chief editor of Deshabhimani.

A native of Annamanada in Thrissur, Rajeeve completed his studies from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, St Paul’s College,Kalamassery,Government Polytechnic and Law College, Ernakulam. He entered active politics through SFI and later became its state secretary and president.

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by CPM in 2009 and during his stint, won the Sansad Ratnam award for the best parliamentarian. He also played a notable role in making some key projects like Kochi Metro Rail a reality during his tenure.

Though he contested in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he tasted defeat in Ernakulam constituency. In the previous LDF Government, Ernakulam district found no representation. Now with Rajeeve getting a minister post, hopes are high for Kochiites as Rajeeve is one among them who knows the pulse of the city.

