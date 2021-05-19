STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

This is how Kochi resident Elsi Babu stayed strong and alert to stave off Covid

For most people, especially the elderly, staying alone is tough.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Elsi Babu

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: For most people, especially the elderly, staying alone is tough. More so in the midst of a pandemic when all one hears is scary news about how Covid-19 is causing widespread misery and deaths. 
Kochi resident Elsi Babu, 56, thought it’s all over when she was infected. “I never thought I would make it after I collapsed, unable to stand on my feet or even breathe,” she told TNIE.

Elsi lost her husband six years ago and she doesn’t have any children.  What saved her was the presence of mind to seek urgent medical help. “I was admitted to two hospitals before finally making it to a major private hospital in Kochi. I don’t remember the sequence of events between April 12 and 22 as I was fighting extreme fatigue and breathlessness. It was only on April 28 that I was discharged from the hospital,” she said.

Elsi tested positive for Covid-19 last month, a few days after taking the first dose of the Covid vaccine. “I started to feel tired and breathless on April 11. I waited for a day thinking it’s the normal body reaction. But as I lost strength to even stand up, I rang up my relatives who took me to hospital,” she recalled.

As her situation didn’t improve, she was shifted to a Covid hospital. But her situation worsened and she was shifted to a private hospital, where she stayed for 10 days. One needs to remain alert and seek medical aid if one feels fatigue or experiences heaviness in the chest, she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kochi
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp