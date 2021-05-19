STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will kindergarten culture survive the pandemic?

Playschools and Montessori centres were, for a long time, in demand for the part they play in a child’s overall development.

Published: 19th May 2021

Kindergarten students work on an activity at Annandale Public School in Sydney

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Playschools and Montessori centres were, for a long time, in demand for the part they play in a child’s overall development. Parents used to think of them as a precursor of  school education. But with the pandemic, education system shifting online and more parents working from home, the pre-primary schools in Kochi are beginning to experience a drastic fall not just in admission, but even in the number of enquiries that come in.  Admissions to preschools have dropped 90 per cent while kindergartens lost almost 50 per cent new entries after the pandemic outbreak. 

Pros and cons
Vimal V, the franchise owner of Time Kids at five centres in Kochi, says many parents prefer to teach kids at home while they are working from home. “Though many pre-primary institutions offer online lessons, most parents think of it as a waste of money, because they could teach their kids all the basic lessons as long as they are working from home. But most of them don’t realise that unscientific learning may not benefit the child’s development,” he says.

He admits that activity-oriented sessions and live sessions won’t be hundred per cent effective online, but they can make a huge difference. “It is very difficult to keep young children attentive during an online class, especially when there are many of them,” he said. He added that many parents believe the elementary lessons are simple and they can handle it themselves. 

“This is very wrong. Education is not teaching the numbers or alphabets alone. We try to give some tasks to parents, like to arrange some materials for the kid’s use,” Vimal said.

Cost is a major factor
Riya Joshy, a mother from Ponnurunni, stopped sending her daughter to pre-school after the child lost interest in classes. She also feels that since she is a homemaker and the children are at home all the time now, she can teach them herself.“Covid and subsequent restrictions has made a huge impact on our income. So we have second thoughts about online pre-school classes,” she said.

FLOATING POPULATION ALSO A FACTOR
Meera Krishnakumar, a franchisee owner of Euro Kids, Thrippunithura, feels that many parents believe their kids need not get proper schooling before entering the school at age 6. “Online classes also create screen addiction. This is another reason why many parents don’t want small children taking them,” she said.

