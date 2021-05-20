HC intervention: Corp to clean up Kathrikadavu drain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a Kerala High Court directive, the Kochi Corporation will widen the drain on the southern side of Shenoy crossroads at Kathrikadavu. The corporation will make use of the private land owned by five residents for the project that aims to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Justice Devan Ramachandran has asked to complete the work in a month. “We are going to take up the matter in the next council meeting and finalise the procedure. We will try to complete the work as an extension of the drainage-cleaning works across the city,” said Sunitha Dixon, chairperson, standing committee, Kochi Corporation.

Earlier, a petition was filed by residents of the area pointing out that the drainage has become narrow, restricting the water flow. The petitioners demanded that the drain be expanded equally on the western and the eastern sides of the existing drainage.

Although corporation counsel has pointed out the encroachments by private parties may have reduced the width of the drain, the court decided not to entertain that argument. It has also ordered to cover the drain with concrete slabs after widening.